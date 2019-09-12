Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) in a report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Watford Holdings Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates primarily in Bermuda, the United States and Europe. The company combines a diversified, casualty-focused underwriting portfolio, accessed through a renewable strategic underwriting management relationship with Arch Capital Group Ltd. Watford Holdings Ltd. is based in Pembroke, Bermuda. “

Several other research firms have also commented on WTRE. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Watford in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Watford in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Watford has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watford will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo acquired 25,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $496,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Miller bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Watford in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watford by 762.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Watford during the 2nd quarter worth $1,607,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

