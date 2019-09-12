Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will report $589.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $592.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $585.00 million. Waters reported sales of $578.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. Waters had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 50.64%. The business had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cleveland Research lowered Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,312,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 46.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1,148.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,259,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Waters by 32.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 4,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT traded up $8.07 on Friday, reaching $231.26. 844,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,671. Waters has a 12 month low of $167.93 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

