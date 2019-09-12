Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,673 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.83. The stock had a trading volume of 277,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $250.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $147.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

