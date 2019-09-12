Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 85,681 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $599,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 21.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,823,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $254,564,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,499,000. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $168.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 154,423 shares of company stock valued at $21,761,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.64. 547,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,751,570. The company has a market cap of $250.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

