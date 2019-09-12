W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

W Resources PLC (LON:WRES)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.39. W Resources shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 3,557,344 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 million and a PE ratio of -3.80.

W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold properties. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla tungsten project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012. W Resources Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

