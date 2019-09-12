VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VMware were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $3,956,066.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,255,514.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,357 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,149. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on VMware from $214.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.09.

VMware stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.53. 84,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,998. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.16. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

