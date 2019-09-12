Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 711.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $850,410,000 after acquiring an additional 305,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 613,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $106,519,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,549,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $360.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.94. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.05.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

