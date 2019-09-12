Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 5,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $89,307.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Victory Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.66. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $19.96.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Victory Capital had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

