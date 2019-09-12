Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,479 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,030,104 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,610,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,966,000 after acquiring an additional 560,205 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 140.2% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,689 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 67.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 135,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 84.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,038 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.43. 9,019,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,657,771. The company has a market capitalization of $242.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

