Verge Price Reaches $0.0043 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $68.05 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Bitbns, Huobi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 15,934,131,859 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre, BiteBTC, Bitfinex, YoBit, Huobi, CryptoBridge, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Binance, Coindeal, Upbit, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Gate.io and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

