Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $89.42. 1,432,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,352. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55.

