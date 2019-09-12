VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, approximately 2,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF (NYSEARCA:CNXT) by 13,435.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.71% of VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC SME-ChiNext ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

