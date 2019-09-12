ValuEngine Upgrades Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) to Hold

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of PNBK stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Patriot National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The bank reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

