ValuEngine Lowers Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

WK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Workiva to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

WK stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.25. 939,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. Workiva has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -46.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 450,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $25,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,206,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 20,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $1,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,640,197.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,207,038 shares of company stock valued at $68,218,888 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,519,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,432,000 after purchasing an additional 637,742 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,808,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,135,000 after buying an additional 349,527 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Workiva by 422.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after buying an additional 248,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

