ValuEngine Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Sell

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SP Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 7,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $812.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.62. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.13 and a 12 month high of $39.45.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $414.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.15 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SP Plus by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 175,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SP Plus by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.