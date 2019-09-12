ValuEngine Downgrades Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Sell

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RDUS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of RDUS stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.03. 61,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Radius Health has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.09. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 368.58% and a negative net margin of 127.22%. The company had revenue of $41.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Radius Health’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Rosenberg sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $38,966.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Radius Health by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,899 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 596.4% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 662,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 567,038 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 582.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 611,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after buying an additional 522,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

