ValuEngine Downgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Sell

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.
NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.83 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
