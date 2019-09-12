ValuEngine Downgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Sell

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.66 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,427,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.16. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,053.83 and a beta of 1.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JD. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

