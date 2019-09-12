ValuEngine Downgrades Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) to Hold

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.39. 36,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,265. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a negative net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 70.7% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

