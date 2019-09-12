ValuEngine Downgrades Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) to Sell

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.83 and a beta of 0.15. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.59 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cumberland Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 13,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $83,695.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,319 shares in the company, valued at $544,672.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon R. Bernard sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $34,447.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,594 shares of company stock worth $28,561 and have sold 65,598 shares worth $394,149. Corporate insiders own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.