ValuEngine Downgrades AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) to Sell

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get AGEAS/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AGESY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. AGEAS/S has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $55.64.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Commodities

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AGEAS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGEAS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.