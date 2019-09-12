UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Up 29.8% in August

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of UTStarcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of UTStarcom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NASDAQ UTSI remained flat at $$2.98 during trading on Thursday. 24,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. UTStarcom has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. UTStarcom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UTStarcom will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications worldwide. The company helps network operators to offer communication services for its customers. Its products line include various platforms that leverage its expertise in packet optical communications, routing and switching technologies, broadband access, wireless communications, and synchronization.

