USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USDP. ValuEngine downgraded USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in USD Partners by 56,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USD Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in USD Partners by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 64,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,112. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 189.61%.

USD Partners Company Profile

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

