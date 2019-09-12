UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Market Cap Tops $1.06 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00010276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $6.11 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00667278 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00018286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.