Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.68

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) declared a — dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years.

Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.22. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,743. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

