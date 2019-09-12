Universa 24-Hour Volume Tops $14,848.00 (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Universa token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Livecoin and Ethfinex. Universa has a market cap of $3.79 million and $14,848.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00204454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.01171651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00087099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00022410 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.