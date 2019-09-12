Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lowered its position in Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,574 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Uniti Group has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.57.

UNIT stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,346. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. Uniti Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

