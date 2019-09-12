United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $231.88 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,155,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,668 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $231,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB remained flat at $$107.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 946,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.79. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $101.75 and a 52 week high of $108.53.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

