United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $105.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,880 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $105,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 17,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Institutional Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,223,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,054,365. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $87.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.371 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.