United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,169,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,802,279 shares during the period. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf comprises approximately 3.6% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $546,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 458.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 145,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period.

Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.11. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a 12 month low of $448.20 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

