United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.88

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.88 and last traded at $39.55, with a volume of 15148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $37.16.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.51%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Weddle purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $80,937.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $414,397.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in United Bankshares by 290.4% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in United Bankshares by 25.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.