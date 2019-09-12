UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

NYSE:UNF traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $191.60. The stock had a trading volume of 135,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,700. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.80. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $205.22.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $453.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.70 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 11,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total value of $2,279,682.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

