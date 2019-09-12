UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) Director Buys C$52,800.00 in Stock

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,888,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,520.44.

UGE stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. UGE International Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

UGE International Company Profile

UGE International Ltd. provides renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in the United States, Canada, and the Philippines. It primarily offers development, consulting and project management, engineering and design, and turn-key construction services to commercial solar projects.

