UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) Director Buys C$52,800.00 in Stock

UGE International Ltd (CVE:UGE) Director Nicolas Adrian Blitterswyk purchased 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,888,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,520.44.
UGE stock opened at C$0.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. UGE International Ltd has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.
UGE International Company Profile
