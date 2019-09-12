UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Position Reduced by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,130 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,909,000 after acquiring an additional 458,784 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in UDR during the first quarter worth $257,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in UDR by 10.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $149,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $834,663 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 92,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,707. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.46. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $49.07.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

