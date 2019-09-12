UBS Group Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $335.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $243.00 to $241.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $275.00 price objective on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.72.

NASDAQ COST traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $291.33. 1,015,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The stock has a market cap of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 38.07%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,035 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 484.6% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

