U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,525 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.34% of U.S. Silica worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,514 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 975,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,478,000 after acquiring an additional 445,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLCA traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $738.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 286.86 and a beta of 2.58.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $394.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.72 million. U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLCA. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Silica from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

