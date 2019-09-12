U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Insider Sanjiv Gomes Purchases 9,000 Shares

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) insider Sanjiv Gomes bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $14,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,070.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,689. The company has a market capitalization of $58.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.66 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 427,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

