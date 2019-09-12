Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,272 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 9,798.2% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,533,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 14.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,018,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,743 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aramark by 84.1% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aramark by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,707,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after acquiring an additional 969,260 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 4.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,008,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 469,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Aramark stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 64,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.02. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $43.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

In other news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

