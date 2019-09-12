Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $828,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $78,087.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Anderson sold 15,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $1,205,508.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,673 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,086.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,148 shares of company stock worth $6,244,147. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.31. 55,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,973. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $81.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The business had revenue of $722.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

