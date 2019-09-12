Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 338,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 39.80% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.