Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,030,000 after purchasing an additional 95,429 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 111.4% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 825,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 434,963 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 739,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.10. 22,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $89.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,100 shares of company stock worth $4,697,840. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

