Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 2,480 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 120,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 999.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.35. 48,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,395. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a current ratio of 8.64. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $25.31.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $240.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 70.52% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXEL shares. Cowen set a $25.00 price target on shares of Exelixis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director George Poste sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $412,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $4,476,348.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,926 shares of company stock valued at $12,098,383. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

