Tyers Asset Management LLC Buys 20,064 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,608 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,064 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 49.5% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 83,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 943.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,567,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,546,308 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,822,000 after acquiring an additional 98,808 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Halliburton by 92.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 482,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 232,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 259,338 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 118,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.26.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.93. 497,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,608,610. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $42.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.