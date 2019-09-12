Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 98.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.89. 55,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

