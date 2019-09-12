Tyers Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after buying an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,984,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,050,000 after buying an additional 321,688 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,202,000 after buying an additional 189,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,181,000 after buying an additional 149,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,302,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,678,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price target on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.04.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total value of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,571,861.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.45, for a total value of $209,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,480.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,524 shares of company stock valued at $32,159,600. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.48. 51,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,607. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.70 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.