Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $243,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $220,020.00.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,709,825. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 71.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

