Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal Sells 8,000 Shares

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 13th, Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $243,900.00.
- On Tuesday, July 9th, Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $220,020.00.
Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.20. The stock had a trading volume of 8,154,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,709,825. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08.
TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup set a $45.00 target price on Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.35.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.