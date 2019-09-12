Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,538,600 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the July 31st total of 1,952,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.66 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.55.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $298,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Weiss sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $407,376.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,082.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,905 shares of company stock worth $2,352,646. Insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 524,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,220,000 after purchasing an additional 947,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.90. 323,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,245. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $950.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 168.45% and a negative net margin of 204.63%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

