TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Hits $0.0000

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $288,088.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 53,307,504,050 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

