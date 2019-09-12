Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.62 and last traded at $24.52, approximately 661,383 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 609,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGI. Barclays lowered shares of Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.61.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $730.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.19 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Triumph Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 415.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

