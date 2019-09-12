Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Short Interest Up 34.2% in August

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 815,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 31st total of 608,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Trinseo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, insider Frank A. Bozich bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.97 per share, with a total value of $434,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 57.4% during the second quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 33,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Trinseo by 118.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Trinseo by 5.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,470,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,898,000 after purchasing an additional 118,850 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TSE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.52. 581,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,119. Trinseo has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $82.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.63). Trinseo had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $951.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.