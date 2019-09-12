TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.19

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.19 and traded as high as $1.93. TransGlobe Energy shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 22,275 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.19. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90.

TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL) (NYSE:TGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.62 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TransGlobe Energy Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. TransGlobe Energy’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Dale Ok bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,615 shares in the company, valued at C$86,403.93. Also, Director Randy Neely bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,317.

About TransGlobe Energy (TSE:TGL)

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

